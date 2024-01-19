Vote seals strategic short-tem spending bill to avert gov’t shutdown

The House rallied together on Thursday to push a crucial bill to President Biden’s desk. The 314-108 vote sealed the approval for a two-step continuing resolution (CR), extending government funding deadlines to March 1 and 8 and averting a shutdown crisis.

Short-term funding bill

This strategic short-term spending bill grants lawmakers additional time to finalize the formal appropriations process, marking the third CR of fiscal year 2024. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) skillfully negotiated with congressional leadership, successfully garnering enough support from his conference to clear the chamber.

While Johnson’s adept maneuvering secured the deal, it required Democratic support to reach the finish line, with only two Democrats opposing the measure.

Notably, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) faced consequences for a similar decision last fall, leading to his ousting.

In the spotlight for just 85 days, Speaker Johnson faces the challenge of balancing the pursuit of conservative policy riders in the 12 annual appropriations bills.

Optimistic at managing dissent

He remains optimistic about implementing these changes despite the delicate dance required with Democrats controlling the Senate and White House, as well as managing dissent from hardline Republicans.

“I think we’ll be able to get our policy riders and our policy changes,” Johnson confidently asserted in a recent CNN interview.

The eleventh-hour bipartisan agreement between House and Senate leaders regarding overall spending has left the appropriations committees with limited time to draft and approve the bills.

This situation is forcing Congress to consider yet another short-term funding extension to prevent a government shutdown.

Despite the threats from Representatives Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to bring a motion to vacate, Johnson’s speakership appears to be standing firm without any imminent jeopardy. The nation watches closely to see how Speaker Johnson will navigate the complexities and deliver on his promises in the months ahead.

