A bus driver was charged with dangerous driving on June 11 when 10 people in a bus he was driving crashed at a roundabout.

The 10 were guests at a wedding and 25 others were also injured. The bus carried 35 passengers and flipped on its side after a wedding in the Hunter region, a rural area famous for vineyards and weddings. The incident occurred in Greta which is 180km northwest of Sydney.

The crash happened at about 11.30pm. “I understand they had been at a wedding together, it’s my understanding they were travelling together… presumable for their accommodation,” said Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman.

Two of the passengers were airlifted by helicopter. The driver was a 58-year-old man and his bail was refused by the court.

Wedding Horror

Chapman said that the crash site was a very traumatic scene. “Wherever you have that large-incident with that many people it’s going to be difficult for anyone.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albany’s said he was deeply sorry for the families killed and injured.

“All of us know the joy of going to a wedding… they are some of the happiest times you can have. For a joyous day like that in a beautiful place to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel, so sad and so unfair,” said Albanese to reporters.

New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said that the case would be classified as a single-vehicle accident.

The vineyard where the wedding was held, The Wandin Valley Estate winery also issued a statement to ABC news.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the bus crash overnight that has claimed the lives of some of our guests.”

Residents who lived in the area were equally shocked by the tragedy.

