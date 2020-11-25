Home Asia Featured News What alternatives to lockdowns are there?

What alternatives to lockdowns are there?

For Selangor/KL, the answer is pretty obvious: Lock down certain places where the high caseloads are

the-covid-19-mental-toll-on-malaysia:-over-37,000-calls-to-help-hotlines

Author

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth East AsiaMalaysia
- Advertisement -

Kuala Lampur, Nov. 25 — I’m no virology expert but ’s clear to me (and about millions of others) that the on-going conditional movement control order (CMCO) hasn’t done much (if at all) to curb the spread of in the Klang Valley.

The numbers have been hovering around “empat ekor” levels the last few weeks.

But the major outbreaks are limited to specific areas. As per last week, the key clusters are limited to Kapar, specifically Top Glove factories. Thus, while the high number of a thousand plus daily positive cases is concerning, the fact that the cases are NOT spread out across the Klang Valley (let alone the nation) should bring some optimism.

So, on one hand we have huge daily cases coming from one or two places, yet we continue to have statewide lockdowns and the very real problem of failing businesses (not least in the tourism and sectors) continues.

- Advertisement -

I’m no economist, but let’s be honest that we’ve heard too many stories of and acquaintances suffering from severe losses of income. It was already bad in April and May but now it’s gotten worse – do we seriously expect people to survive a third round of lockdowns?

Therefore here’s a proposal many people are already talking about: What if we restrict the MCOs (whether ‘C’ or ‘E’ or whatever) to specific locations and let the rest of the country open up?

For Selangor/KL, the answer is pretty obvious: Lock down certain places where the high caseloads are. That’s it.

Close specific companies guilty of not taking care of their migrantworkers but let schools, school canteens and school- operators run again.

- Advertisement -

Roll out the barbed wire around specific super-red zone areas but let cinemas (!) reopen; the theatre operators were already very strict with their SOPs even as of June.

Allow people to travel across states; let the business deals resume. And while I detest the long walking distances in KLIA2, I absolutely believe our need to get up and fly again.

Community self-regulation is paramount

Understandably, a was necessary in March especially given how much we didn’t know about the . But after nine or 10 months, globally it should be obvious that the key to stopping the isn’t a government mandate forcing everyone to quit living their lives.

- Advertisement -

And now the is nearing a point of no return.

We must remember that lockdowns are like i.e. it should only be used in emergencies. An in this context would be defined as clusters or outbreaks which are akin to trains. One case in KLCC Suria is not a cause of major concern; neither should two cases from one precipitate an emergency.

This is something to remember should lockdowns be lifted: We all need to chill the heck out.

The key is not to avoid places, but to maintain SOPs. Masks, social-distancing, avoiding crowds and closed spaces need to be nailed into our heads. When masses of people maintain SOPs, major clusters (and, therefore, lockdowns) are avoided.

Example, a friend of mine recently came back from New York. He told that when he was having dinner in Bangsar, some of the waiters weren’t wearing masks. Being a New Yorker he promptly told the waiter off. But how many Malaysians will do this? Do Malaysians in general help to remind and warn each other, even strangers?

The authorities, of course, need to step up their and backward tracing game (not to mention their disciplining of companies who failed to take care of their migrant workers) but the public also has a part to play in reviving the economy in the midst of a .

Self-regulation is really the only thing we can do as a community to both slow the spread of the virus and avoid damaging people’s livelihoods more than they alreadyhave been.

* This is the personal of the columnist.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

Copyright 2017 Online

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

JB businesses hoping for a better tomorrow once Singaporeans can cross over again

JOHOR BARU, Nov. 24 -- It is no exaggeration to say most of the businesses here relied on customers...
Read more
Featured News

‘I’m so sorry’: Singer Alif Satar apologises to close contacts after testing positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA, Nov. 23 -- Malaysian singer Alif Satar has personally apologised to some of his close contacts after...
Read more
Featured News

What is next for Anwar after dealings with Umno?

, the opposition leader, got his hands dirty in dealings with Umno to form a new government. This has...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram