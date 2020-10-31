Home Asia Featured News What is 's Vaccine Insurance Scheme? All you need to know

What is WHO's Vaccine Insurance Scheme? All you need to know

WHO is setting up a fund which will compensate people in poor nations in case they suffer any side-effect from Covid-19 vaccines

, Oct. 30 — The Health is setting up a fund which will compensate people in poor nations in case they suffer any side-effect from vaccines, which are still under . Does this mean that such a possibility can’t be ruled out? Here is everything you need to know in this regard.

1. is unlikely that a which will be approved for use might lead to some serious side-effects. But in the past, similar things happened which slowed down inoculations against Swine flu.

2. In dozens of low-income countries, H1N1 inoculations were slowed down as there was no clear liability, Reuters reported.

3. Also, this will help in alleviate fear among people about the vaccine which, if developed by December, will make a record of being developed in just a year.

4. This fund will be in tune with vaccine facility, which has been set up by the World Health and GAVI, a global vaccine allowance. will facilitate distribution of at least 2 billion effective shots among the member nations.

5. The insurance scheme will be applicable for 92 low-income countries, mostly in and -East .

6. If anything goes wrong after the administration of a vaccine, the of those countries under the scheme will not have to face any cost. But the vaccine has to be distributed by .

7. The criteria to avail of this scheme has not been made clear as several middle-income countries such as , Lebanon, will not be offered this scheme, Reuters reported.

8. If something happens to an individual after a vaccine shot has been administered, COVAX will pay compensation to the victim.

9. This will discourage the victim for approaching the court as that could stall the entire inoculation programme.

10. COVAX said vaccine makers were reluctant to provide vaccines for distribution in countries that did not offer them a liability shield.For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

