What Kamala Harris's aunt said about the US vice president-elect

Kamala has achieved what she always wanted to achieve, says the Aunt

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

— While Indians are all praises for the new vice-president elect of the , her aunt on Sunday spoke about how grew up as a “good child” and how she always accomplished what she aimed for.

“We have always seen her (Kamala Harris) grow up as a good child. She was very good at whatever she did and she has achieved what she wanted to do,” Dr Sarala Gopalan, Chennai-based maternal aunt of Harris was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Harris’s landmark as the first woman US vice president has marked festivities in the Tamil village of the aunt of the Indian-American elect. Residents of Thulasendrapuram village in Tiruvarur district burst firecrackers, distributed sweets and drew colourful rangolis.

Harris had also put spotlight on her Tamil roots during her acceptance speech as the Democratic nominee for the post of vice president. “She raised us (Harris and sister, Maya,) to be proud, strong Black . And she raised us to know and be proud of our Indian heritage. She taught us to put first-the you’re born into and the you choose,” she had said referring to her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. Explaining what means to her, she added, “ is my uncles, my aunts, and my chittis”.

The use of the word ‘chittis’, which is Tamil for aunts, was hailed by the Indian-American community . MR Rangaswami, a entrepreneur turned philanthropist, said he was “punching” himself in excitement when he heard Kamala Harris utter the word “chittis” in her speech. “Indians and Tamilians would have felt a connection with Kamala during her acceptance speech when she addressed her aunts as ‘chittis’,” he said.

Born of a mother from India and a father from Jamaica, Harris is the first woman, first Indian American, first Black, first Asian American and the first Asian ever elected as vice-president.

