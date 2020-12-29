What makes ‘Death To 2020’ a must watch Netflix show?

- Advertisement -

From Tracy Ulman’s role as the Queen who has met President Joe Biden during her coronation in 1950. ‘as an old man’ to the billionaire who buys a mountain in New Zealand to build his underground bunker.

This is how Death to 2020 describes the deadliest year of this century in a movie that will help you “We’re reliving the events of 2020.”

The movie-documentary sound like a spin-off of Borat’s American mockumentary comedy film written by and starring Sacha Baron Cohen.

- Advertisement -

But this new Netflix show has assembled guest stars playing various modern archetypes (Hugh Grant as a stuffy British historian; Kumail Nanjiani as a sociopathic tech guy billionaire; Cristin Milioti as an Internet radicalized soccer mom right-winger and several others).

All the actors offer commentaries on events in 2020, starting with the Australian wildfire in January and ending with the development of the coronavirus vaccine.

The story begins with Dash Bracket (Samuel L. Jackson), a reporter for the “New Yorkerly News,” asks what he’s being interviewed about.

When told it is about the events in 2020, his answer is simply resounding.

- Advertisement -

Yet it is probably the Queen and the scientist who does the floss dance who gave the show a different outlook, not to forget Trump’s missteps on the Coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter moments in the U.S.

AV Club says it’s hard to grasp the point of revisiting any of the catastrophic events, “especially not in the guise of a talking heads documentary where various familiar faces tell obvious jokes over-familiar footage of this last particular year in hell.”

For the Telegraph though, it is a disappointing rehash of tired jokes and predictable satire that have assembled a dazzling Hollywood cast, but Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’s documentary parody falls flat.

As usual, the British do share the same dry jokes with the Americans while it divides the rest of the world with its satire, just like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan did in October!

- Advertisement -

Watch Death to 2020 here.