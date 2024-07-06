What the 4th of July means to American presidents: Fireworks, hotdogs and picnics

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden celebrated the Fourth of July at the White House with Vice-President Kamala Harris.

“Ho, ho, ho! Happy Independence Day!” Biden greeted the guests.

“We got to do what our Founders did: show the world we’re a nation of dignity, honour, and devotion to one another.”

“Folks, it’s all about democracy. It’s all about freedom. It’s all about who we are. We’re the United States of America, and nothing like it exists in the world,” he added.

“Four more years! Four more years!” the guests responded.

Independence Day has always been a big event at the White House dating back to 1801 when Thomas Jefferson welcomed the army, citizens and Native American (Cherokee) chiefs into the Oval Saloon (now called the Blue Room).

Ironically, Thomas Jefferson died on Independence Day, so did former presidents John Adams and James Monroe.

These days at the White House, the normal routine is usually a barbecue, music, a meet and greet and lots of fireworks, similar to celebrations in most parts of the country.

There have also been some unusual celebrations like in 1841 when President John Tyler served turtle soup from a 300 pound turtle. White House historian Sarah Fling said that Independence Day celebrations only became a big deal in the last 30 years.

In 1927, Calvin Coolidge, who was the only US President born on July 4, had an interesting surprise from his wife when she bought sparklers and firecrackers for him to celebrate his birthday in conjunction with Independence Day along with a huge delegation from the public and bands in tow.

However, leaders like Franklin Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and George H.W Bush often preferred to retreat to their respective summer homes.

In 1981, Ronald and Nancy Reagan actually joined the guests and laid out their picnic mat on the South Lawn looking very patriotic in red, white and blue attire.

In 1994, Bill Clinton and Hillary had a very laid-back celebration on the roof, watching the firecrackers with foldable chairs with their daughter Chelsea sitting on the floor nearby.

In later years, celebrations have been costly, mainly due to tighter security measures. During Donald Trump’s administration, the military-style Independence Day parade in 2019 cost the District of Columbia $1.7 million, mainly due to extra security and anti-terrorism measures.

During Barack Obama’s administration, when it rained on the 4th of July in 2016, Barack and Michelle Obama threw a party in the East Room with Kendrick Lamar and Janelle Monae.