When Shah Rukh Khan opened up on his parents’ deaths: ‘I didn’t know what to do, empty house without them used to come to bite us’

Shah Rukh further talked about how he dealt with the empty void with acting

, Nov. 30 — has always called the of his parents the biggest loss of his . He was 15 when he lost his father and 26 when he lost his mother. Both his parents couldn’t witness Shah Rukh’s journey from being an actor to a superstar. The actor had once opened up about how he couldn’t fathom their biting absence and decided to fill that void with .

Shah Rukh opened up his heart to Rani Mukerji, was interviewing her industry during the of her Hichki ahead of its release. On being asked to share the Hichki moment in his life, Shah Rukh said, “My greatest ‘Hichki moment’ is the of my parents. I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. was very sad for . The empty house without my parents used to come to bite (Shah Rukh and his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly.”

Shah Rukh further talked about how he dealt with the empty void with acting and used it as a place to vent out his feelings. “I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life. My parents went away suddenly. We got to know they had and within two and a half months, they were gone. I didn’t know what to do. I just felt one night, while at their mazaar that I should fill this void with something. I got a fortunate break in films. For me, acting is not work but a place to vent out my feelings,” he said.

“I always say this that one morning, when I wake up, I will realise that I have spent all these emotions and now have nothing more to give (as an actor). Otherwise, death is a hiccup from which there is no coming back. I realised that and therefore, overcame it by giving my work, my all,” the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor added.

Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018 Zero and has been on a sabbatical ever since. He is now reportedly working on his next, Pathan, in which he will pair up with Deepika Padukone, for the fourth time.

