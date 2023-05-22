Conversations on WHITE PRIVILEGE after TikTok BANS BLACK Teenagers BREAKING IN a house 

A controversial TikTok video shows a few Black teenage boys randomly entering a home belonging to a White family. The video is sparking an outrage among the internet users as many are seeing this “prank” as tasteless. Furthermore, conservatives are upset that this has become a topic regarding White privilege.

According to the Daily Mail, the teenager and two other buddies pose for the camera at the beginning of the film. They say: “Walking into random houses, let’s go.”

In the video that is no longer online, the party enters the London house through a black fence while oblivious to a woman in the front garden. The woman shouts to someone inside the house as the youths pass through the open door despite her yells of “Excuse me what are you doing?”

She yells, “Come to the front door right now!” as the gang enters the building, clearly agitated by the intrusion. They then mimic the woman’s actions, calling for the man downstairs while shooting an upstairs tour of the property, appearing to ridicule her.

Not letting random teenagers in one’s home is White privilege?

He shouldn’t just have his twitter removed, he should be in JAIL — Thoughts of a Woman (@savingtradition) May 21, 2023

This information is ruffling the feathers of Twitter users. It appears that more and more Twitter users are coming out as conservatives. Following that, one user states that the ringleader of said group should not only have his social media gone, but he should also be in jail for his actions.

The lil racist has protected her tweets. Coward! — Tee (@WelshCentro) May 21, 2023

Apparently, an article written by a woke individual states that the removal of the teenager’s social media is White privilege. Twitter users are asking her how that is even remotely racist. Furthermore, users are calling her a racist for making such a bias statement simply on the skin tone of a few individuals.

Respect. — Phoenix 2A (@BlackBladePHNX) May 22, 2023

A Black conservative states that he is happy with the fact that TikTok did their due diligence in removing the teenager’s account. In addition to this, he states that sensible and proper Black people despise people like that teenager as they are giving a bad name to other Black individuals.

