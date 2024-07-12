Who will be Donald Trump’s vice president candidate? Here are the front runners

Donald Trump is expected to announce his choice for vice president at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 15. Initially many expected him to make the announcement at the Florida rally in Doral but it appears he likes keeping people in suspense.

His campaign senior adviser Jason Miller however says that it definitely will be announced by next Monday. (July 15)

The question remains as to who he will pick. The current front runners are North Dakota Gov Doug Burgum, Sen JD Vance from Ohio and Sen Marco Rubio from Florida.

Miller told Fox News that whoever Trump decides on needs to be able to step in and do the job. “Each of the different prospects has their own strengths, and I think really can help chart the nation forward.”

Other possible but less likely options, according to the grapevine are Sen Tim Scott and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson.

According to a breakdown given by one source close to Trump and his campaign, the chances of Burgum being picked were 50-50, 30% for Vance and 10% for Rubio and the rest of the candidates.

Another GOP strategist is hedging his bets on Vance first and then Burgum. “JD because that’s what Don Jr and Trump’s inner orbit seem to be pushing for. Donors [are] pushing Burgum for stability,” he said.

There is also speculation that Trump may make the announcement at his rally in Western Pennsylvania on July 13 if he chooses Vance, as Ohio is a neighbouring state. His staff are also not putting it past him to make the announcement on his Truth Social blog.

“Who, when and where will be decided by President Tump,” said campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez in an interview with The New York post.

Vance spoke to NBC’s Meet the Press on July 7 saying that he hasn’t received a call yet from Trump on the VP post.

”I have not gotten the call, Kristen, and I’ll certainly — you know, maybe not the first person that I let know if that happened, but we’ll let the media know if I ever get that call. But most importantly, Kristen, we’re just trying to work to elect Donald Trump,” said Vance

Marco Rubio told CNN’s State of the Union on July 7 that he too knows nothing yet.

“I heard nothing. I know nothing; you probably know more than I do about it. Donald Trump has a decision to make. He’ll make it a good decision,” said Rubio.