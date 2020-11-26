Home Asia Featured News Why BJP will suffer a political blow in

Why BJP will suffer a political blow in 2021

The BJP emerged as the second largest party with 74 seats in the recently concluded Bihar assembly polls

bjp-will-suffer-a-political-blow-in-2021-says-mamata-banerjee

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth AsiaIndia
, Nov. 26 — Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for “defeating other parties through manipulation”, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the party will suffer a political blow in .

Banerjee, the Trinamool (TMC) chief, launched her party’s campaign for the state assembly , due early next year, from Bankura district on Wednesday.

Addressing a at Sanukpahari in the district, she said, “The BJP is a curse for the country. has to be stopped. did not win the Bihar assembly elections. defeated others through manipulation.”

The BJP emerged as the second largest party with 74 seats in the recently concluded Bihar assembly polls.

“I will take complete responsibility from now on. I was too involved in administrative duties and could not give so much time (to the party). That’s why I am starting with Bankura,” Banerjee said. “I promise you (BJP) will not win a single assembly seat in Bankura next year. Some people think that if by chance you come to they may make a fortune. Let me clarify that you stand no chance in the Bengal polls,” she said.

Addressing an meeting in Birbhum district, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “The TMC cannot win the polls through manipulation and intimidation. Central forces will be deployed near booths and local policemen will be posted far away.”For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

