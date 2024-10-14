Why have Chinese forces surrounded Taiwan? What did Taiwan’s president say?

Chinese armed forces launched a new round of war games, completely surrounding Taiwan island, on Monday (October 14). The military exercise was intended to “send a stern warning to Taiwan independence separatists”, said China’s Global Times, quoting a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) spokesman.

PLA ground forces, as well as naval, air force and rocket force units, were involved in the exercise, called Joint Sword-2024B, in which vessels and aircraft closed in on the island from various directions for mock assaults, said the spokesman.

The second Joint Sword exercise

Taiwan News said the Ministry of National Defence (MND) tracked 25 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and four official ships around Taiwan between 6 am on Sunday (October 13) and 6 am on Monday. So far this month China has sent 175 military aircraft and 85 ships around Taiwan, it added.

The military exercise follows Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te’s National Day speech on October 10 when he said China had no right to represent Taiwan.

Bejing claims Taiwan is part of China.

President Lai, also known as William Lai, on the other hand, advocates for Taiwanese independence.

His inauguration in May was followed by two days of Chinese military drills, called Joint Sword-2024A, which observers said were the biggest and closest exercises ever held near Taiwan.

President Lai in his National Day speech, nevertheless, also offered to cooperate with China.

What Lai said about China and Taiwan

In his National Day speech, where he spoke about how the government intends to help different sections of society, here is what he said about Taiwan and China:

“Today, we gather together to celebrate the birthday of the Republic of China, praise the beautiful Taiwan of today, and usher in the better Taiwan for tomorrow.

“One hundred and thirteen years ago, a group of people full of ideals and aspirations rose in revolt and overthrew the imperial regime.

“Their dream was to establish a democratic republic of the people, to be governed by the people and for the people. Their ideal was to create a nation of freedom, equality, and benevolence.

“However, the dream of democracy was engulfed in the raging flames of war. The ideal of freedom had for long eroded under authoritarian rule.

“But we will never forget the Battle of Guningtou 75 years ago, or the August 23 Artillery Battle 66 years ago. Though we arrived on this land at different times and belonged to different communities, we defended Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. We defended the Republic of China.

“We will never forget the Kaohsiung Incident 45 years ago, or wave after wave of democracy movements. Again and again, people who carried the dream of democracy and the ideal of freedom, through valiant sacrifice and devotion, gave their lives to open the door to democracy. Over more than a century, the people’s desire to master their own destiny has finally been fulfilled.

“My fellow citizens, though the Republic of China was driven out of the international community, the people of Taiwan have never exiled themselves.

“On this land, the people of Taiwan toil and labour, but when our friends face natural disasters or an unprecedented pandemic, we do not hesitate to extend a helping hand.”Taiwan Can Help” is not just a slogan. It is a movement by the people of Taiwan to cherish peace and do good for others.

“In the past, our people, going out into the world equipped with only a briefcase, sparked Taiwan’s economic achievements. Now, Taiwan’s chip technology drives the whole world, and has become a global force for prosperity and development…

“I want to thank generation after generation of fellow citizens for coming together and staying together through thick and thin. The Republic of China has already put down roots in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. And the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China are not subordinate to each other. On this land, democracy and freedom are growing and thriving. The People’s Republic of China has no right to represent Taiwan…

“As president, my mission is to ensure that our nation endures and progresses, and to unite the 23 million people of Taiwan. I will also uphold the commitment to resist annexation or encroachment upon our sovereignty…

“Taiwan is resolved in our commitment to upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and achieving global security and prosperity. We are willing to work with China on addressing climate change, combating infectious diseases, and maintaining regional security to pursue peace and mutual prosperity for the well-being of the people on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

“For a long time now, countries around the world have supported China, invested in China, and assisted China in joining the World Trade Organization, thereby promoting China’s economic development and enhancing its national strength. This was done out of the hope that China would join the rest of the world in making global contributions, that internally it would place importance on the livelihoods of the people, and that externally it would maintain peace.

“As we stand here today, international tensions are on the rise, and each day countless innocents are suffering injuries or losing their lives in conflict. We hope that China will live up to the expectations of the international community, that it will apply its influence and work with other countries toward ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East. And we hope that it will take up its international responsibilities and, along with Taiwan, contribute to the peace, security, and prosperity of the region and the globe…

“Taiwan’s economic strength is no miracle; it is the result of the joint efforts of all the people of Taiwan. We must strive for an innovative economy, a balanced Taiwan, and inclusive growth; we must stay on top of changes in global trends, and continue to remain a key player in supply chains for global democracies.”

Although President Lai offered to work with China for the well-being of the people, Beijing responded with a show of force.

The military exercise is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding state sovereignty and national unity, said the Global Times quoting a PLA spokesman.