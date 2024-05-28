;
Will the Biden star-studded D.C. fundraiser ensure his re-election?

ByGemma Iso

May 28, 2024
In a high-stakes political maneuver, President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton are set to headline a major fundraiser in Washington, D.C., on June 18th.

The event, hosted by former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, marks the third installment of a wildly successful fundraising series featuring Democratic heavyweights.

This star-studded gathering promises an evening with not one, but two Democratic presidents, continuing a formula that has already proven to be a massive draw for donors.

The first of these events, held in New York in April, raked in an impressive $26 million for Biden’s re-election campaign. The second event, scheduled for mid-June in Los Angeles and hosted by George Clooney, will see Biden, Clinton, and former President Barack Obama joining forces.

Fundraiser: Will it ensure Biden’s re-election?

This latest fundraiser will be more than just a political spectacle. First Lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will also be in attendance, adding to the event’s prestige. McAuliffe, a seasoned Democratic strategist and close ally to both presidents, will open his McLean, Virginia home for the occasion.

Biden’s re-election efforts are heavily focused on television ads touting economic successes and targeting key demographics such as African American and Hispanic voters. In May alone, the campaign launched a $14 million ad blitz, featuring a hard-hitting spot narrated by Robert De Niro, which branded Trump as the “baby-in-chief.”

Meanwhile, Republicans gained a significant financial boost from Stephen A. Schwarzman, the influential CEO of Blackstone. Despite previously withholding support during the GOP primary, Schwarzman has now pledged his backing to Trump and other Republican candidates, signaling to the party’s base that supporting Trump is a viable path.

As the political season heats up, the Biden-Clinton fundraiser exemplifies the high-energy and high-dollar battles that will shape the race to the 2024 election.

Will this fundraiser be the game-changer that Biden has been waiting for?

