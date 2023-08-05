William Lowe arrested for grisly murder after wife’s remains found in suitcases

After weeks of intensive investigation, William Lowe, a resident of Delray Beach, Florida has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection with the gruesome killing of his wife whose remains were stuffed in three suitcases and left floating on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The unsettling chain of events began after a 911 report was filed about a suspicious sight in the waterway. Delray Beach Police Department responded promptly, and upon opening the suitcases, were confronted with the horrifying human remains belonging to a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair and standing approximately 5’4″ tall.

Further scrutiny of one of the suitcases unveiled a sticker bearing the name “Latam, MIA, Barbosa.” This pivotal piece of evidence set the police on a relentless pursuit of the truth, eventually leading them to the doorstep of 78-year-old William Lowe.

As the investigation progressed, the police executed a search warrant at the residence of Lowe. Inside, they were met with a chilling scene – blood spatters adorned the living room, dining room, and primary bathroom, hinting at the gruesome events that had transpired. The disturbing revelations did not end there; a storage unit linked to Lowe concealed a chainsaw with what appeared to be blood and human remains.

During questioning, Lowe allegedly claimed that his wife, Aydil Barbosa Fontes, had been in Brazil for approximately three weeks. However, his answers raised suspicion as he could not provide details about her travel to the airport or her last known communication. Adding to the mystery, when shown pictures of the suitcases containing the victim’s remains, Lowe insisted he had never seen them before and could not explain why a suitcase bore his wife’s name.

Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager expressed gratitude to the community for their invaluable tips that aided the investigation, saying, “The tireless efforts of our officers, along with the support from the public, have brought us closer to achieving justice for the victim and her family in this heinous crime.”

As the case continues to unfold, the community remains united in grief for the loss of Aydil Barbosa Fontes and the shocking turn of events that have unfolded. This chilling tale serves as a stark reminder that evil can lurk even in the most serene corners, and it is the vigilance of the community that can ultimately bring justice to the victims and their grieving families.

