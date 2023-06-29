Prince William reacts to man trying to ‘punch’ him

Prince William is accustomed to receiving a warm reception from his loyal supporters, but during a recent visit, one well-wisher greeted him in a rather unconventional manner. While engaging in an unplanned walkabout in east Belfast, the future monarch encountered a man who seemed to push the boundaries.

Standing behind a metal barrier, the fan extended his hand towards the prince, prompting William to reciprocate by clasping his hand and engaging in a conversation. However, the fan’s enthusiasm went further, as he playfully pretended to punch William’s face and attempted to pat him on the cheek.

Prince William appeared unfazed

Despite this unusual encounter, William appeared unfazed, maintaining a smile and exchanging words with the man. The surrounding fans observed the interaction with amusement, sharing in the lighthearted moment.

During the spontaneous walkabout, he also embraced a woman holding a Union flag, adding to the unpredictability of the event. The sizeable turnout was unexpected, as the visit to Newtownards Road had not been publicized. However, as news of his arrival at the Skainos community centre spread, residents ventured out of their homes to catch a glimpse of the senior royal. Upon leaving the centre, Prince William crossed the road and embarked on an impromptu walkabout, greeting the growing crowd.

Crowd favourite

The crowd greeted him with cheerful shouts of “good morning sir” and “welcome to the east,” accompanied by waving union flags. Among the diverse onlookers were elderly individuals, infants, and even dogs.

William humorously commented, “I’ll get into big trouble,” after hugging Debbie Johnston, a 57-year-old woman, before proceeding to shake the hands offered to him. As he entered his vehicle to continue his tour in Scotland, he bid the crowd farewell, saying, “Have a nice day, guys.” Throughout the event, he embraced and kissed other members of the public, as well as posing for photographs.

