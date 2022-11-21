Who Will Win The Race To putrajaya

Both the PN and the PH are in a tight race to Putrajaya, but the PN appears to be more active in causing a ruckus on the internet about its chances of winning, whereas the PH and Anwar Ibrahim are silent after declaring a majority in the early hours of the morning, yesterday.
Since then, PN has been battling hard to win the race and prevent PH and Anwar from governing the country.
Thus far, PN has secured the support of the GPS and GRS, with the Sarawak coalition imposing some conditions on its joining Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a new government in Putrajaya.
They were together in the government in 2020 after Muhyiddin took Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s party out of the Pakatan Harapan government to form a ‘backdoor’ government with frogs from the party of Anwar Ibrahim, the PKR.
Meanwhile, both the PN and GPS-GRS have been in government together with Umno’s Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Prime Minister since Muhyiddin lost support and had to resign as PM in August last year.
To form a new government the PN of Muhyiddin Yassin needs at least 112 seats and to get that number he needs backing from GPS-GRS and Barisan Nasional but he says he only have the backing of GPS and GRS so far, which means he only has 101 seats for the moment.
Hence, Malaysia is still on its toes waiting to see who will make it to the PM seat in Putrajaya.