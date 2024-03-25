Woke woman justifies her “bad” spending habits on “Girl Math” spends 70% of income on rent 

A TikTok interview with a woke woman, conducted by Caleb Hammer, goes viral, amplifying concerns about financial struggles. The woman’s revelation that her income barely covers her $1,200 rent stirs a mixed reaction among viewers. The TikTok term “girl math” sparks debate on social media, with many Americans criticizing its misuse.

According to Later.com, a TikTok trend from a few months back, “girl math,” humorously delves into women’s spending rationale. Originating from creator Samantha Jane’s video, it spins the notion that anything under $5 feels like a steal, and returning a $50 item then splurging $100 only counts as a $50 expense.

Evolving beyond, it includes tactics like timing hair wash days with weekend plans or justifying additional purchases for free shipping. However, it seems that some Americans are misusing the term. Commenters say this is related to those with excess funds rather than those who are in deficit.

Woke woman justifies her bad spending habits on “Girl Math”

Unfortunately for the woman, she is criticized harshly in the comments section. TikTokers state that this is not “Girl Math.” Some are confused with the woman’s income as they feel she should be making $1,600 bi-monthly. However, many are shocked to learn that she is making that amount for the entire month.

Caleb Hammer states that the woman should be spending only 30% of her income on rent. Commenters disagreed with this idea as it is extremely hard for her to find an apartment that would cost 30% of her income. With inflation rising around the world, prices for rent, groceries and other basic necessities are also increasing at a rapid rate.

Sadly, her story is possibly not an uncommon one as the youngsters in the world are facing a property crisis as homes are no longer as affordable as they were.

