Anne Heche estate sued for $2million by woman whose home was crashed into

- Advertisement -

Lynn Mishele whose house was destroyed after actress Anne Heche crashed into it is suing the Heche estate for $2 million.

Her Los Angeles home and possessions were all destroyed during the accident that occurred in August.

According to a report in the Guardian newspaper, Heche’s Mini Cooper had ploughed through her front garden, living room, kitchen, home office, closet and laundry room before screeching to a halt.

A fire then broke out which Mishele described in the court filing as a ‘towering inferno’. The fire took about an hour to extinguish.

Heche died as a result of the accident, due to severe internal injuries and smoke inhalation. She was conscious when she was taken to the hospital but was pronounced legally dead on August 12.

Mishele’s home was a rented one and its owners managed to raise $183,000 for their tenant through a GoFundMe campaign.

After Anne Heche was pronounced brain dead, Mishele posted a short video on Instagram saying it was devastating and a great loss.

In the lawsuit she said that Heche’s actions had left her homeless and completely traumatized.

“As a direct consequence of Anne Heche’s outrageous conduct and unlawful acts, the Plaintiff and her beloved pets have almost lost their lives,” reads the lawsuit.

The claim also states that Mishele is now suffering from insomnia, anxiety and depression. It states that having to leave her house and her fragile mental health have left her unable to run her business which she ran from home.

- Advertisement 2-

She stated that she is also unusually startled by loud noises, plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the incident, terrified of walking outside and has no place to live.

The claim alleges negligence, trespassing and infliction of emotional distress on the part of Anne Heche, as well as alleging that blood analysis confirmed the actor had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.

Read More News:

Born Pink KL Show Pre-sale tix sold out despite high prices

Related Posts