woman-donates-kidney-to-bf-then-gets-cheated-on-and-dumped-7-months-later

- Advertisement -

United States – “You only donated your kidney to look good,” said Colleen Le’s then-boyfriend after she gave him her left kidney but eventually cheated on her before dumping her.

Ms Le, 30, met her ex about six years ago and discovered that he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease when he was 17 years old.

- Advertisement 1-

She learned that only less than five per cent of his kidney was functioning.

Ms Lee decided to do a kidney transplant test to check if they were a kidney match. “Because I didn’t want him to die,” she said in a video uploaded on short-video creation app TikTok.

After receiving confirmation that they were a kidney match, Ms Lee donated her left kidney to her boyfriend in 2020.

Seven months after the surgery, her boyfriend was away at a bachelor’s party in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his church group.

As he was a “hardcore Christian,” Ms Le said she didn’t worry at all.

However, he later revealed that he cheated on her that weekend.

Still, Ms Le forgave him and gave the relationship another go.

Three months later, he called her to end the relationship, blocking her on social media and refusing to answer her calls or texts.

Ms Le’s story has gone viral, gaining millions of views and encouraging comments from the online community.

Ms Le uploaded another TikTok video in July last year, sharing the “sentence that broke her.”

It was from her then-boyfriend who said she only did the kidney donation to make herself look good.

“I wonder if he understands the seriousness of donating a kidney. You literally sacrificed your life for someone. You are a beautiful soul,” wrote a TikTok user, while others highlighted that one does not simply donate a kidney “just to look good.”

“Wait, you gave him your kidney, and he said that? Can you get a refund?” asked another concerned netizen.

In a more recent video on Jan 22, Ms Le said she would keep talking about her experience, with TikTok users encouraging her to write a book.

Ms Le admitted in a video on Sunday (Jan 30) that she went through a “pretty dark time” in her life when her ex stopped replying to her calls and texts.

However, she was invited to a road trip with friends, and it was then that she met her current boyfriend.

“He seriously is the best thing that has happened to me. He took me out of the dark place and accepted all of me,” said Ms Le./ TISG

Read related: Girlfriend asks if she should be worried about her boyfriend’s “close female bff” he buys S$1000 gifts for

The post Woman donates kidney to BF then gets cheated on and dumped 7 months later appeared first on The Independent Singapore News – Latest Breaking News

0

0

votes Article Rating