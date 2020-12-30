woman-gifts-this-to-specially-abled-sister,-her-reaction-is-beyond-wholesome.-watch

- Advertisement -

India — The bond between two siblings is indeed a special one and several videos on the Internet attest to that notion. This Reddit video of two sisters, however, deserves a special mention and may just be the right content to spread cheer in these last few days of an eventful year. The clip shows a woman and her specially-abled sister sharing a wholesome moment while sharing Christmas gifts. The heartening video may make you reach for some tissues.

The clip starts with the woman handing out a present to her sister. Meanwhile, the text “This is my sister Hannah. Hannah has a condition called cerebral palsy,” appears on the screen. The video goes on to describe how Hannah loves playing car racing games and her sister thought it best to gift her a gaming console for Christmas. The infectious expression of joy on Hannah’s face after receiving the present will melt your heart.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 35,100 upvotes and several comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop pointing out how wholesome the video is. Many found themselves feeling unexplainably happy for the sister and her priceless expression. Some just expressed their love for the clip with heart emojis.

“Seeing happy people in these times is just what I needed for the end of this Year!” said a Reddit user. “This is so heartwarming!! My brother has CP. He loves flying. We got him a flight simulator. It’s pretty cool to watch him be able to do something he’s so passionate about,” commented another.

“I love the look of pure joy on her face. You did good, sis,” wrote a third. “I love her excitement!” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of this wholesome video?

