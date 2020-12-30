Home International Woman gifts this to specially-abled sister, her reaction is beyond wholesome. Watch

Woman gifts this to specially-abled sister, her reaction is beyond wholesome. Watch

The video goes on to describe how Hannah loves playing car racing games and her sister thought it best to her a gaming console for Christmas

woman-gifts-this-to-specially-abled-sister,-her-reaction-is-beyond-wholesome.-watch

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

— The bond between two siblings is indeed a special one and several videos on the attest to that notion. This of two sisters, however, deserves a special mention and may just be the right content to spread cheer in these last few days of an eventful year. The clip a woman and her specially-abled sister sharing a wholesome moment while sharing gifts. The heartening may make you reach for some tissues.

The clip starts with the woman handing out a to her sister. Meanwhile, the text “This is my sister Hannah. Hannah has a condition called cerebral palsy,” appears on the screen. The video goes on to describe how Hannah loves playing car racing games and her sister thought best to her a gaming console for Christmas. The infectious expression of joy on Hannah’s face after receiving the will melt your heart.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 35,100 upvotes and several comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop pointing out how wholesome the video is. Many found themselves feeling unexplainably happy for the sister and her priceless expression. Some just expressed their love for the clip with heart emojis.

- Advertisement -

“Seeing happy people in these times is just what I needed for the end of this Year!” said a user. “This is so heartwarming!! My brother has CP. He loves . We got him a flight simulator. It’s pretty cool to watch him be able to do something he’s so passionate about,” commented another.

“I love the look of pure joy on her face. You did good, sis,” wrote a third. “I love her excitement!” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of this wholesome video?

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

- Advertisement -

HT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Christmas celebrated under pandemic’s shadow

Christmas festivities began Friday, with hundreds of millions across the world under coronavirus restrictions celebrating a pared-down version of...
Read more
Celebrity

This is how Leonardo DiCaprio improvised a scene in controversial ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Most of the time, actors are required to stick to a script, but once in a while some actors...
Read more
Featured News

Singapore’s Covid-19 Christmas economics

Kuala Lampur, Dec. 27 -- There's no snow. No real sleigh bells. And no one's roasting anything by an...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram