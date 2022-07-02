Woman in nude bikini steals the thunder from Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling as they film Barbie

- Advertisement -

In a rather strange twist, two stars in the brightest most psychedelic outfits ever were overshadowed by a woman wearing a simple nude bikini.

Margot Robbie, 31 and Ryan Gosling, 41 were filming a scene from Barbie on Venice Beach recently wearing shocking pink outfits and luminous green roller blades in true Barbie fashion.

The movie set caught the eye of onlookers who whipped out their cameras to capture the moment, among them a bikini clad woman who probably would never have guessed that she would become the topic of the picture instead.

The Warner Bros flick was in full swing this week with Robbie taking her bubblegum pink Barbie Car out for a spin outside her similarly hued home together with a platinum blonde Ken.

Thought this was a nude barbie in the background pic.twitter.com/fA0SnByuvH — frig frigofferson (@Andreagassiz) June 28, 2022

Barbie and Ken’s rollerblading antics on Venice Beach in Los Angeles on June 28 attracted a crowd of sunbathers among them a scantily clad woman sporting a nude triangle bikini which at first glance seemed to appear like she had nothing on.

As the photo went viral on social media, fans had a lot to say on the matter.

“I love this but I genuinely thought that woman was naked,” said one fan, while another replied: “Same i gasped and then was like “oh nvm”.

Another quipped: “I saw the woman in the background, was confused, and thought “wow, they’re really committing to the whole barbie thing.”

“That poor girl just wanted to enjoy seeing margot robbie and picked a really really bad day to wear a nude bikini,” said another commentator.

One fan joked: ‘My brain: Margot Robbie is literally serving – IS THAT A NAKED LADY….*zooms in* oh, it’s just a “nude color bikini.” Oh…thank the lordt. Now back to Margot…’

‘I came for the flesh colored bikini. I stayed for the Margot Robbie,’ said another.

Aside from drawing so much attention on Venice Beach, the Hollywood stars were seen in other parts of Venice including filming a scene where they were making a frantic dash through the streets in outfits that were bursting with color. Robbie donned a pink cowgirl outfit with flared trousers and a bandana tied stylishly around her neck, while Gosling had on a black western inspired outfit complete with tassels across his shirt.