Woman goes into a rage over being forced to sit next to an obese passenger on a plane

A woman was in rage when she was forced to sit next to an obese passenger on a plane. She was given a middle seat next to a woman who weighed 500 pounds and wasn’t allowed to change seats at all.

The Mirror reported that the woman who was from Ohio told TripAdvisor; “I think my rights were violated. Before I sat down, I mentioned the situation to the crew member who was helping the obese woman and asked if my husband and I could have the empty seats in first class.

“He told me not unless my names was on a list. I thought the flight was sold out and those seats were the only empty seats I saw.”

She said that she could not even put her armrest down and the obese passenger took up a good portion of her seat.

“Her leg was under the seat in front of me, she was touching me from shoulder to toe, but worst of all, her arm and shoulder were resting on me. I couldn’t get out of the seat because she couldn’t get up without my help.”

The woman said that she contacted Continental Airline Customer service when she got home and the representative was very rude to her telling her that she should have requested to move to any other vacant seat instead of asking to move to first class.

“I felt that my rights were violated.”

The woman posted the whole story online asking netizens for their opinion. She said that she was also upset because she paid $933 for the flight and felt that she had paid for someone to sit on top of her!

One netizen replied, “The airline is to blame. They allow or stop people getting on board, they know exactly what is going on but would rather do nothing about it.

“They could have moved the squashed lady to first class, even if she didn’t ask if they were full or if there were seats available someplace else. It is for the staff to resolve issues for all paying customers. It should not be for the customer to feel guilty about asking for what they have paid for – ie a seat!”

Another person commented, “I have sat next to normal ‘healthy’ men who couldn’t get the arm rest all the way down, leaned over on to my side and stretched their legs out on either side of the seat in front of them.

“The fact that she couldn’t get up without help sounded like an exaggeration from someone who is uncomfortable around fat people. The ‘no upgrade’ policy exists because people who pay top dollar for their flights don’t like to see other people get those seats for free.

“They certainly don’t want to see someone get that seat because they are too fat to fit into cattle class

“If the airline has to choose between alienating a first class paying customer or an economy customer, the economy customer is not even considered.”

