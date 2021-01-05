Home International Woman recreates famous artworks with her . They are 'woofderful'

Woman recreates famous artworks with her dog. They are ‘woofderful’

Eliza shares these images on her and accounts in a side by side comparison of the art and her creation

Hindustan Times
International
— When thinking of artistic classics such as The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh or the American Gothic by Grant Wood, words such as “stunning” or “captivating” may come to one’s mind. But have you ever thought about what a rendition of such highly adored masterpieces would look like if a doggo were in them? If so, then we have some good news for you. An artist named Eliza has accomplished this impressive feat and is recreating said renowned pieces with a ‘cute canine’ twist. To say that her work, featuring her pet doggo named Finn, is ‘woofderful’ would be an understatement. However, don’t just take our word for . Check out the pictures for yourself. These pieces are so well made that you’ll like them even if you’ve never previously wanted to see a version of The Starry Night featuring a precious pooch.

Eliza shares these images on her and accounts. She usually posts a side by side comparison of the and her creation. The similarities are striking. But truthfully, is Finn steals the show by looking like such a good boy in all the photos. Here are some examples:

Did this post get you smiling?

Can you spot the doggo in the first shot? Be sure to swipe further to see more.

“Brilliant!” read one comment under this Instagram post, and we cannot say we disagree.

Be it ’s Eve, 1944 or ’s Eve, , this is one relatable art piece, isn’t it?

If you like that, you can see more of Eliza and Finn on Instagram and Reddit.

What are your thoughts on this duo? Did you have a favourite piece, or did you like all of them equally?

