Woman sodomized by a popular icon

Kristina Charlotte Hirsch, of Louisiana, revealed in a shocking video how a popular Hollywood icon sodomized her when she was still 14 years old and a virgin.

In her complaint filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court, she claimed that actor Warren Beatty allegedly sodomized her and forced her into committing other sexual acts in the 1970s. At that time, the actor was in his mid-30s.

Based on court documents, Beatty is not named, but it is obvious from Hirsh’s portrayal of the man that it is him. In the filed complaint, the defendant is referred to as “a renowned and well-known actor and producer” who was nominated for an academy award for his role as Clyde in 1967’s Bonnie and Clyde movie.

Hirsch filed the suit under a 2019 California law that opened a three-year “lookback window” for claims of child sexual abuse that would have been disqualified by statutes of limitations. The window expires on Jan. 1.

In the suit, Hirsch claims sexual battery, sexual assault, and harassment of a child. Hirsch suffered emotional, physical, and psychological distress including humiliation and guilt, not mentioning the fact that she was sodomized.

In practice, the female petitioners in a sex abuse civil charge are the ones who go under a fictitious name, while the defendants are fully named. But that is not the situation in this lawsuit. Hirsch’s lawyer, Mike Reck, refused to clarify. “Right now, we are letting the complaint speak for itself,” he wrote in an email to USA Today.

Questions about a ‘sodomized’ woman

While Hirsch deserves sympathy from the public, questions are expected to arise. For instance, why did it take her 49 years to come forward and file the complaint and reveal her sufferings?

How come the respondent in the complaint has to be disguised? Is it so difficult to just name Warren Beatty as the subject of the lawsuit?

And Hirsch’s lawyer appears to muddle the issue by not explaining. Is that part of the strategy that the defendant is not named?

What motivated Hirsch to come out now when Beatty is almost 90 yrs old and may not be jailed due to old age?

Sexual abuse in the film industry

Within the American film industry, numerous cases and accusations of sexual abuse have been reported. These allegations of sexual battering, attack, and acts of lasciviousness within the industry go back to the 1920s and grew in 1977 when director Roman Polanski left the United States after his conviction of a sexual abuse charge against a minor.

The issue gained a stronghold in October 2017, after producer Harvey Weinstein was reported to have allegedly sexually abused over 80 women.

The claims and charges of Weinstein resulted in countless outbursts from men and women who began to openly condemn sexual aggression. It became what was known as the “Weinstein effect” and the “Me-Too movement.”

Charged and convicted

Two of the most popular contemporary rape cases involving famous men from the entertainment industry are that of Harvey Weinstein and Kaalan Walker.

Weinstein was charged by the New York County District Attorney’s Office with “rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women” on May 25, 2018. He was arrested that same day after surrendering to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

The movie mogul was later released after a USD 1 million bail was posted on his behalf. He gave up his passport and was required to wear an ankle monitor, with travel being restricted to New York and Connecticut.

On January 6, 2020, Weinstein was also charged in Los Angeles with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013. After thorough deliberations (5 days), a jury convicted Weinstein of two of five criminal charges – one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree on February 24, 2020.

On the other hand, Kaalan Walker, from the movie “Superfly,” was sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison after being found guilty of several counts of rape. So far not many women have come forward with claims of being sodomized.

Male actors in the # MeToo movement?

Surprisingly, women are not the only victims of sexual harassment and assault. Several male actors have daringly come forward to talk about their horrible encounters.

Some of these include Brendan Fraser (The Mummy), Anthony Rapp (Star Trek), Van Der Beek (Dawson’s Creek), Michael Gaston (HBO’s The Leftovers), and Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

