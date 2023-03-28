Woman upset son spent $800 on Roblox

Recently, an influencer shares her disappointment in her child for spending over $800 on Roblox. Furthermore, she explains that the child manages to bypass Apple’s strict security when it comes to payment. Apparently, the payment is done regardless of the child not knowing her Apple ID password.

According to Gizchina, when playing free-to-play games like Roblox, children may be able to make in-app purchases without their parents’ consent. Linzy Taylor, the influencer in question, reset the identifiers on her iPhone to make purchases. To prevent this from happening, parents are advised to use the Screen Time feature in their iPhone settings. Furthermore they should activate a setting where it requires validation for each purchase attempt.

While microtransactions are common in free-to-play games, parents should be aware of the potential risks, as children may not understand the financial consequences of their actions and could spend a lot of money unknowingly.

It is also a popular fact that kids tend to spend thousands of dollars either by choice or accident on multiple free-to-play games. Back in 2017, a child spent $7,500 on microtransactions using his dad’s credit card.

Roblox drama

TikTokers are stating that the child definitely knows that he is spending the money. This is especially because he tries his hardest to bypass the security measures that are in place by Apple.

However, the mother responds to comments citing that her son is well aware of spending the money. She says that her son is autistic and does not know the actual value of money and how long it takes to earn it. Moreover, she blames herself for this incident as other precautionary matters are available.

Others state that the children in their family did something similar due to this glitch that Apple has. The glitch in question is regarding the forgot password feature and how easy it is to bypass the whole thing.

The possible best solution is to create a specific Apple account for children in the family and attach it to a debit card with little to no cash. This is to ensure that errors like this will definitely be avoided.

