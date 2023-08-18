X users sparing no sympathy to woman wasting $10,000 to scammers thinking she was dating Stranger Things star, Dare Montgomery

There are a number of individuals who are willing to throw their entire lives away at the wink of a celebrity. However, this looks to be true as a woman recently has her life in ruins after losing $10,000 to scammers thinking she was dating Dare Montgomery, an actor on Stranger Things.

According to the Los Angeles Times, McKayla joined an online forum to connect with creative individuals. Someone who later claims to be Montgomery, known for his role as Billy in “Stranger Things,” initiates contact with her. Furthermore, McKayla and “Dacre” were bonding over relationship frustrations.

It is said that she was away from her “toxic” ex-husband, while “Dacre” claims Montgomery’s model girlfriend, Liv Pollock, was controlling their finances. Following that, the impersonator mentions a breakup with Pollock and asks McKayla about starting a relationship.

X users merciless to the woman who was scammed out of $10,000

So you mean to tell me that an actor with money will still ask for $10k? Make that make sense right — Noee (@perez888_) August 17, 2023

In addition to this, users are stating that it is illogical that an actor like Dare Montgomery would need $10,000 from an average woman in Kentucky. Following that, he is said to be worth, more or less, $2 million dollars. Not bad for a 28 year old. However, it would be rare for a celebrity to ask others for money in such a manner.

You could say that about every serial killer and rapist, well they tickled their scratch 🤣🤣 — Connor111 (@Cmyster01) August 17, 2023

X users say that this is 100% her own fault as she was happy enough to give away large sums of her own money. Furthermore, others are agreeing to this sentiment. A user claims that if she feels good giving away her money to scammers, then she should enjoy doing that profusely.

They fall for it because of greed. The promise of more money for a little turns off the critical thinking part of their brain. I've met a scammer who took several of my friends for more than 50k total, and I was skeptical of him, but nobody believed me till it was too late.… — Grog Grueslayer (@grog_grueslayer) August 17, 2023

Scammers would easily make promises that would seem unbelievable to an individual, and they would harp on it immediately. Furthermore, there are individuals who lost even larger sums of money to scammers in hopes of getting rich.

