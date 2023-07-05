WOMEN calling out popular feminist, PEARL for stating 35 year old WOMEN are UGLIER compared to YOUNGER ones 

There is a recurring issue where conservative feminists and liberal feminists are budding heads against eachother. Recently, a more conservative feminist, Pearl, known for her based opinions is in hot waters for her remarks. She states that 35 year old women are uglier when in comparison to 25 year olds.

According to the American Psychological Association, ageism, the discrimination against older individuals due to inaccurate stereotypes, is deeply in our culture and is often not noticeable. Following that, many organizations now prioritize diversity, equity, racism, and age bias is frequently overseen even within these departments.

Researchers suggest that ageism remains socially acceptable in many ways, making it an unusual form of discrimination. However, ageism has significant detrimental effects on both the physical and mental well-being of individuals and society as a whole.

Pearl implying that older women are uglier than younger ones

No, it's factual. Hard to swallow pill to be sure, but factual. — Dr V, MD (retired) (@YouMayCallMeV1) July 4, 2023

In addition to this, there are some individuals who state that Pearl’s statement is true. Furthermore, those who are agreeing to this sentiment are saying that it is a hard pill for many to swallow. Conservatives are stating that being young is reflective of youthfulness, while being older means an individual is more stable and sensible.

One of the reasons why she made this statement, she claims that many women are narcissistic. She states that the attacks she is receiving are from women wearing makeup with heavily edited photographs.

Completely agree. There is a much better way to spread the conservative message. I think she caters mostly to a very specific audience of men who hate women. Sad. "Get married young" is a good message, but telling older women that they are uglier is just ugly in itself. — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) July 4, 2023

However, Twitter users are stating that feminists like her are secretly giving the same viewpoints of men who hate women. Conservative women are generally accepting of her message, but they are not happy with her calling older women “ugly.”

Rage farming? I mean she's just stating objective facts. — Rebecca (@RebeccaMtn) July 5, 2023

Regardless, Twitter is torn in between supporting her or vehemently attacking her. It appears that the feminists on social media are showing their confusion with the matter. Furthermore, it seems that Pearl’s underlying message is that being naturally beautiful is the best option.

