Women are allegedly dumping their boyfriends after watching Barbie 

The hit movie Barbie has gotten a lot of positive reviews from critics. Twitter users are showing a lot of love for the popular toy and character. Margot Robbie has received numerous praises for her role in the movie. However, it seems that there are a number of women leaving their boyfriends due to the movie.

Unilad states, for those yet to see it, an official synopsis explains that Barbie and Ken are immersed in the colorful, seemingly perfect realm of Barbie Land. However, when they seize the chance to experience the real world, they quickly encounter the joys and challenges of coexisting with humans.

The movie’s box office success has made Gerwig the highest-grossing female director in history. It resonates well with viewers, to the extent that some women are even pledging to end relationships if their partners don’t embrace the movie’s feminist message.

Women leaving boyfriends if they don’t understand Barbie’s message

I’m sorry but if your girl breaks up with you over a movie than that’s actually crazy. She not the one boys keep ya heads up 💯 pic.twitter.com/m9hCzDmh1r — Fortnite Leaks | Pluto V2 (@FortnitePV2) August 7, 2023

Men on Twitter are stating that if their girlfriends are leaving them over a movie, it would mean she’s not the one. Furthermore, it appears that some of these men are recommending others to watch Oppenhiemer instead. Unfortunately, there is a small war waging amongst the men and women on Twitter regarding this matter.

Lol wolves, that explains their predatory behaviour. Attacking girls in groups 🤡 — Olivia (@OliviaCarlaNur) August 8, 2023

Another man states that women leaving men over a movie would mean that they have other plans. He also states that men are wolves. However, a woman responds by stating that wolves are predatory. She adds that this explains the behavior of certain men who attack girls in groups.

Haha, Im glad Im married and don’t have to deal with the chaos of the modern dating scene. Seems exhausting. — Joe (@JoeAlderman11) August 7, 2023

Some women claim that they are swearing men off. Following that, other men state that they are glad that they got married. This is due to the fact that they won’t face the modern dating scene over girls leaving boys for a movie.

Regardless, some users shouldn’t fight over some opinions of a movie. A relationship is built on a strong foundation that both partners understand and love each other. Movies are there for our entertainment and nothing more.

