WWE veteran Bayley claims she won’t miss Cole

As the WWE scene changes drastically, tensions are rising. The focus moves to Monday Night RAW with the coming of 2024, where the mysterious Michael Cole is set to assume the lead. His relationship with WWE veteran Bayley, though, is still tense.

Bayley recently engaged in a heated Twitter exchange, stating bluntly that she will not be missing the renowned 55-year-old Cole. With a blunt message that left no room for doubt, the Role Model made it clear that she felt strongly about the seasoned pundit. The acrimonious discussion highlighted Bayley’s direct style and deepened the already existing divide between the two wrestlers.

Bayley on Cole

Bayley said; “We will not miss you @MichaelCole #SmackDown,” according to an article from sportskeeda.com.

Crucial to Damage CTRL’s blue brand, Bayley has confirmed her participation in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match by revealing her goals for 2024. What’s her aim? attain triumph and take on Rhea Ripley, the WWE Women’s World Champion, head-to-head.

Bayley hopes to take advantage of this chance to take center stage in the ultimate championship match, and she is determined to do so with courage and unshakable focus. This match might be an exciting one that changes the course of women’s wrestling.

IYO SKY is the only person to hold the coveted WWE Women’s Championship inside the Damage CTRL group. However, it looks like there is a lot of potential ahead of us, as faction associates Kairi Sane and Asuka seem ready to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

The surrounding area is buzzing with excitement as these strong players aim for a team win and maybe sew their skills into the history of tag team success. As the story progresses, the scene is set for an intriguing story that promises intense competition and excellent teamwork in the exciting world of WWE’s women’s division.

Cover Photo: IG