X, set to lift the ban on political advertising ahead of 2024 presidential election

In a move aimed at revamping its image and tapping into the power of free expression, X, previously known as Twitter, has announced its plans to overturn the ban on political advertising in the United States. This strategic pivot comes as the company gears up for the highly anticipated 2024 presidential election.

Combat manipulative tactics

With a meticulous focus on the forthcoming election, the company’s safety team revealed that their objective is to counteract various manipulative tactics that can potentially influence the electoral process.

“In the electoral context, X proactively confronts an array of strategies designed to manipulate the democratic process. This necessitates the recruitment of adept personnel, refining our guidelines, and innovating our platform,” stated the safety team in an official communication.

Initially taking effect in the United States, X’s novel approach to political advertising will involve the application of distinct rules to paid promotional posts related to politics.

Notably, this policy will strictly prohibit the dissemination of false or deceptive content, including information aimed at eroding public trust in elections. The goal, however, remains to preserve an open and robust discourse on political matters.

Earlier this year, X had initiated a partial revival of political advertising, granting permission for “cause-based” ads that championed various issues such as climate awareness and voter engagement. However, the current overhaul reflects a more comprehensive approach aimed at endorsing a diverse range of political campaigns and candidates.

Improve advertising revenues

This strategic maneuver is not without its financial implications. Under the leadership of CEO Elon Musk, X has encountered a decline in ad revenues. With this policy change, Musk seems poised to reverse this trend and reestablish the platform’s advertising prowess.

To address advertisers’ concerns regarding brand safety, X is embarking on an ambitious expansion of its safety and elections teams, a notable initiative given the previous downsizing. The company vows to implement stringent screening mechanisms to ensure that only eligible groups and campaigns are eligible for advertising. Additionally, a comprehensive ad transparency center will be established, enabling users to scrutinize the political posts that are being promoted.

“The objective is not for X to arbitrate the truthfulness of contentious content; instead, our vision is to empower users to express their viewpoints and foster open debates during elections, in consonance with our commitment to upholding freedom of expression,” underscored the safety team.

