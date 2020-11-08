‘You chose hope, decency, science and truth. You chose Joe Biden’: Vice president-elect Harris

Home Asia Featured News 'You chose hope, decency, science and truth. You chose Joe ': Vice...

, Nov. 8 — Supporters of President elect Joe Biden and vice-president elect Kamala Harris have gathered at Wilmington in Delaware to celebrate their win against .

The president-elect Joe Biden was greeted with loud cheers as he took the stage. He thanked supporters and said, “I do not see red states and blue states, but only the .”

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris thanked supporters and said, “‘You chose hope, decency, and truth. You chose Joe Biden.”

Harris also thanked Joe Biden for selecting her as a running mate and also told across and said, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I might not be the last. has sent out a message, that is a country of possibilities.”

She further added, “ is ready, and so is Joe and I.”For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

