‘You chose hope, decency, science and truth. You chose Joe Biden’: Vice president-elect Harris

India, Nov. 8 — Supporters of President elect Joe Biden and vice-president elect Kamala Harris have gathered at Wilmington in Delaware to celebrate their win against US President Donald Trump.

The president-elect Joe Biden was greeted with loud cheers as he took the stage. He thanked supporters and said, “I do not see red states and blue states, but only the United States.”

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris thanked supporters and said, “‘You chose hope, decency, science and truth. You chose Joe Biden.”

Harris also thanked Joe Biden for selecting her as a running mate and also told women across America and said, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I might not be the last. America has sent out a message, that it is a country of possibilities.”

She further added, "America is ready, and so is Joe and I."