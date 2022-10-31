Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton welcome first child

- Advertisement -

Tom Hiddleston, 41 and Zawe Ashton have just had their first baby. The new parents got engaged in March this year. The Marvel actor and Ashton who is known for her role in Fresh Meat fell in love on the set of the 2019 play Betrayal.

They later attended the US Open together. They only went public with their relationship in 2021.

The rumours that they had gotten engaged only appeared during the BAFTA Awards when a candid photo shared online by AJ Odudu showed the actress sporting a huge diamond ring on her finger. The pair have been living together in Atlanta, Georgia throughout the time Hiddleston was shooting Loki.

Hiddleston told the LA Times “I’m very happy” about the baby. Hiddleston has always been extremely secretive about his relationships. He was just as private when dating Savannah Fielding between 2008 and 2011 and later Taylor Swift in 2016.

In February 2017, he had said that his bond with Swift was ‘real’.

The actor played Loki in the MCU and also acted in The Night Manager.

“Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy. They have been having struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much, but are thrilled,” said a source.

Ashton announced her pregnancy in June during the premiere of Mr Malcolm’s List. Her baby bump was already visible in the Sabina Bilenko Coutoure gown she wore to the premiere of the film.

According to another source Tom has fallen for Zawe in a big way.. but is paranoid about his private life ever since his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“Tom and Zawe spend Easter together renovating his house in England. They now spend most weekends together and going for long walks with his dog. He thinks this could be the love of this life- he’s ready to settle down,” said the same source.

