Zayn Sofuoglu, 3-year-old parks a £380,000 Ferrari with ease

Ever heard of a 3-year-old driving a car? Well, Zayn Sofuoglu can proficiently park his father’s £380,000 Ferrari, after all, he’s the son of Turkish motorcycle racer Kenan Sofuoglu.

At 3 years old, Zayn Sofuoglu is so small he can barely reach the foot pedals of the supercar but somehow still managed to park it without getting a scratch on it.

Zayn Sofuoglu Supercar Driver

Zayn has spent most of his life around high-performance motorcycles and cars, thus, not surprising that the kid has developed a liking for motorized wheels.

When Zayn was two years old, his dad, who at that time held a record of five Supersport World Champion titles, started posting clips on social media of him riding a motorcycle in the driveway of their family home.

Since then, Zayn, who seems to be following in his dad’s footsteps, has been polishing his remarkable driving expertise and can now skillfully maneuver and park many supercars, despite being unable to see through the windscreen.

- Advertisement -

Due to his driving skills, Zayn has nearly one million followers on his Instagram account alone, which is managed by his parents.

In the latest clip, Zayn can be seen using a GoPro camera linked to a tablet inside the family’s Ferrari SF90 Stradale to take the supercar out of a garage, go for a spin and then neatly back it up into the tight garage.

While many adults could be forgiven for being rather nervous about getting behind the wheel of the supercar especially getting it in and out of a tight space, it looks like play for Zayn.

While he struggles to reach the pedals, he keeps an eye on the tablet and handles the car with ease, to the delight of his dad.

Apparent Danger

In 2021, Kenan, who is a member of the Turkish Parliament for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), came under fire for putting his son in apparent danger by allowing his son to ride motorcycles and supercars.

- Advertisement -

While the videos still attract negative comments from people who have expressed about the boy’s safety, the family doesn’t seem to be bothered.

One Twitter user wrote: “If I do this to my son, the state will take him away from me.”

Despite the negative comments, Zayn’s parents are confident that what they have in their hands is a driving genius who can competently maneuver a car however limited the space may be.

Read More News

Related Posts