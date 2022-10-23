Lucknow zoo officials urge people to celebrate noise-free Diwali for sake of wildlife

- Advertisement -

City zoo officials on Saturday campaigned for a ‘noise-free’ Diwali and appealed to people of residential colonies near the zoo to not burst high-decibel firecrackers on the day as they scare animals and birds.

“Avoid high-decibel crackers, which not only poses a threat to people but also the wildlife that live near you. They also cause pollution,” zoo director VK Mishra said as he and other zoo officials campaigned from door to door.

“We all share a responsibility to keep the wildlife safe and healthy. All are requested to celebrate eco-Diwali and cooperate in keeping the environment healthy.” The zoo officials requested the residents to, instead, take time out and visit the zoo on the festival day.

Celebrities and Diwali

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan and more were snapped reaching filmmaker Anand Pandit’s house for Diwali celebrations.

Film producer Anand Pandit is hosting a grand pre-Diwali bash at his residence in Mumbai and it’s going to be a star-studded night. The first one to arrive at the venue was Amitabh Bachchan. who came dressed in an colourful kurta with white pyjamas.

Anand backed Amitabh’s film Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery in 2021. Also read: Ananya Panday poses with Aditya Roy Kapur at Diwali party

In a paparazzi video, Amitabh is seen entering the party venue. Anand escorted him inside with his wife as all of them posed for pictures before entering the party. They also greeted the media with folded hands. Hrithik Roshan also reached the venue a few minutes after Amitabh. Unlike Amitabh, Hrithik opted for a casual look. He wore denim pants with a black tee underneath a black jacket. He was also wearing tinted yellow sunglasses with a cap as joined Anand and his wife for pictures.

