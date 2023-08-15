Tech titans’ cage match hype fizzles out: Zuckerberg dismisses Musk’s delay tactics

Mark Zuckerberg has officially called off the much-hyped “cage match” against Elon Musk. The Facebook co-founder took to Meta’s Threads app, a competitor to X (formerly Twitter), to express his frustration over Musk’s alleged stalling tactics.

The spectacle of these two influential figures battling it out in a mixed martial arts arena captured the imagination of tech enthusiasts and the wider public alike since the idea was first floated back in June.

The term “cage match,” borrowed from the world of wrestling, had been playfully used to describe the enclosed arena where the tech moguls were expected to face off.

No more cage fight?

However, Zuckerberg’s recent post on Threads made it clear that the anticipated match was no longer on the horizon. “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote.

While he expressed his readiness to engage in the physical contest, he indicated that Musk kept finding reasons to postpone the event.

“I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity,” Zuckerberg’s post continued, referring to Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), who had reportedly tried to orchestrate the match. Zuckerberg’s frustration was palpable as he detailed Musk’s repeated failure to confirm a date, including citing the need for surgery and suggesting a practice round in Zuckerberg’s backyard.

Zuckerberg on cage fight

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” Zuckerberg lamented.

The social media magnate made it clear that he was prepared to engage in a serious contest, but Musk’s behavior had forced him to reconsider. “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously,” Zuckerberg concluded.

Musk’s response to Zuckerberg’s statements remains elusive as of now. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has not yet addressed the matter publicly, leaving speculation rampant about his intentions.

Adding to the drama, Musk shared what appeared to be a screenshot of a text conversation with Zuckerberg. The screenshot hinted at Musk suggesting a “practice bout” in the backyard of Zuckerberg’s Palo Alto residence. Reports suggest that Zuckerberg had previously mentioned having an Octagon, a branded UFC ring, on his property.

