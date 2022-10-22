10 celebrities with high IQs

- Advertisement -

Celebrities aren’t required to be highly intellectual, though most of them have talent and looks some have also been blessed with high IQs. This includes MENSA-level numbers. (Source: The Things)

Here are some of them

1.James Franco

This actor who appeared in Spider-Man and Milk has an IQ of 130 according to celebrityiqs.com. He also has four masters degrees from various educational institutions.

2.Jodie Foster

The well known actress has received an Academy Award and acted alongside Robert DeNiro and Anthony Hopkins. Her acting talent is undeniable and she also has an IQ of 132.

3.Arnold Schwarzenegger

He may not look very nerdy or scholarly but this action hero actor come politician actually has an IQ of 135 according to marca.com

4.Madonna

Similarly this singer has always been associated with her scandalous demeanour and being a sex symbol but the Material Girl who was one of the biggest pop stars in the world in the 80’s has an IQ of 140 according to purpleclover.little things.com

5.Shakira

Like Madonna, Shakira is also a huge pop star, a sensation in the 90’s, Shakira has an IQ of 140. The Colombian singer is quite the genius it appears.

Conan O’Brien

So this television host happens to be smart, funny and tall as well. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches he boasts an IQ of 160. The red-haired actor is also responsible for writing the script of The Simpsons.

7.Dolph Lundgren

Another unlikely looking candidate who externally seems to be all brawn but is actually rather brainy too. According to ingest.net, Lundgren’s IQ is 160. He holds a degree in chemical engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden. Lundgren is also accomplished in martial arts such as judo, Gokul-ryu and Kyokushin karate.

8.Matt Damon

The Good Will Hunting star has an IQ of 160 according to marca.com He is a Harvard graduate. The fact that he played a genius in Good Will Hunting and also wrote the script for the show is no accident.

9.Quentin Tarantino

The Pulp Fiction director is so well known for his out of the box movies. His IQ is 160 according to purpleclover.littlething.com. His intelligence is clearly manifested in how creative his films are.

James Woods

Woods is said to have an IQ of 180. The actor who was in John Carpenter’s Vampires had initially planned to become an ophthalmic surgeon after graduating from MIT. But as luck would have it he became a successful actor instead.

