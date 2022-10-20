Carla Abellana admits breakup with Tom Rodriguez affected her confidence

- Advertisement -

Without going into detail, Kapuso star Carla Abellana admitted that the recent events in her life, including her separation from former husband actor Tom Rodriguez, have undoubtedly affected her confidence.

Carla made the comment when she met some members of the entertainment press at the launch of her latest endorsement for Watsons held at Mango Tree Restaurant, SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City recently.

Yet she believes that these challenges were meant to make her stronger.

“That’s not to trample on you or punish you. And it’s up to you how you will overcome or manage – So no matter where you are, no matter who you are, or no matter what the state of your life is. There you can test your strength, and your faith, who will help you. There are many factors that will contribute to your recovery,” Abellana said.

Carla and Tom got engaged in October 2020. However, it was only made public in March 2021. They tied the knot at the Madre de Dios Chapel, Tagaytay Midlands in Talisay, Batangas last Oct. 23, 2021.

In January, breakup rumors sparked when Tom unfollowed Carla. In July, Tom revealed that he and Carla were already divorced.

Carla, 36, also thanked her fans who supported her during the most challenging moments of her life.

“I’m okay now,” said Carla, when asked about how she was doing. “”It’s a bit refreshing because it’s face-to-face again, but it’s okay. Happy and excited. The blessings keep coming.. May mga guesting from time-to-time, appearances. I am busy na rin building my new house. And I have more time to take care of my family and myself.”

Abellana said that she is scheduled to do a series for GMA Network next year.

In the meantime, she keeps herself busy with hobbies such as soap-making and candle-making.

Carla also denied she has a rich suitor these days.

Collagen by Watsons introduced Carla as its first Filipina celebrity endorser through a media event recently.

Abellana’s beauty and radiance represent Collagen Booster Essence’s benefits and what it stands for. She shared wisdom about self-care with the guests of the event.

“Made in Korea, Collagen by Watson’s has nourishing ingredients like tri-collagen which hold its own unique benefits: green collagen, which cleanses and detoxifies your skin, hydrolyzed collagen, which regenerates your skin cells, and marine collagen, which increases the suppleness of your skin, a fair, moisturized, and young complexion is sure to be seen after frequent use,” said Retty ContrerasMarketing Manager, Global Own Brands and Exclusives, Watsons Philippines.\.

