Billie Eilish (20) and Jesse Rutherford (31) seen on a date

Grammy winner Billie Eilish, 20 was spotted holding hands with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford (31) on a date in Los Angeles recently according to reports.

The pair is rumoured to be dating after Eilish’s breakup with ex Matthew Tyler Vorce who shot down cheating allegations on May 30, 2022 via Instagram stories.

“Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous,” Matthew wrote at the time, per People.

TMZ posted photos of the duo having a good time over a vegan dinner at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 13.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Eilish and Rutherford “seemed comfortable and happy together” as they shared multiple kisses and allegedly stayed at the restaurant for three hours.

A source told the outlet the two had pasta and other dishes and that during their dinner, Billie touched the back of Jesse’s head for a long time, he kissed her on the cheek, and they both kissed on the lips.

The source adds that Eilish looked very good and they seemed comfortable and happy together. And they spoke of possibly going to a party at the Kardashians.

Rutherford was romantically linked to model and Wildflower Cases entrepreneur, Devon Lee Carlson from 2015 to 2021.

He is 11 years older than Eilish and is the frontman of the alternative band The Neighbourhood, who popularized tracks like 2013’s “Sweater Weather” and 2020’s TikTok hit, “Stargazing.”

Two days after the rumours of them dating, a viral TikTok shows that they also went to Universal Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights with Eilish’s older brother, Finneas.

In the clip, Eilish and Rutherford held hands while Finneas followed shortly behind. “OMG I just saw Billie Eilish at Horror Nights,” the fan captioned the post.

Although Rutherford’s face was not visible in the clip, he appeared to be wearing the same leather jacket in an Instagram Story shared by Eilish’s brother, Finneas, not long after.

According to photos posted by a Jesse Rutherford fan account on Twitter, the pair have known each other since 2017, when Eilish was 15 and still on the rise as a musician.

Two days later, Twitter account Pop Crave shared a photo of the rumoured couple eating a meal together at a restaurant.

Eilish and Rutherford were wearing different outfits than their theme park date, signaling that they have gone out together more than once.

After the video and photo surfaced online, fans started debating on social media whether the pair’s nearly 10-year age gap is inappropriate.

“Yes they are adults but 20 and 31 are not NEARLY in the same maturity range… like a 20 year old is college aged and a 31 year old is a fully grown ass adult,” one Twitter user argued.

Another person jumped in the comments section of the TikTok video to write, “i love jesse but it don’t sit right with me how she’s not even able to legally drink n he’s 31 no no no.”

A third person simply commented, “the age difference is killing me.”

Social media users also resurfaced a photo shared by a Rutherford fan account in December 2017 that showed the pair playfully posing at a costume party to point out that they have known each other for years.

At the time, Eilish was 15 while Rutherford was 26.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer has been tight-lipped about her love life over the years. She was previously linked to rapper Brandon “Q” Adams and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.

