Flying isn’t an easy matter no matter how prepared you are for your trip and here we give you the 10 most luxurious airlines in the world. When you are that high up in the air comfort is what you look for and to that end we’ve compiled a list of some of the best airlines in the world; (source Luxury Columnist)

Qatar Airlines

At number 1 is Qatar Airlines which was ranked the top airline in 2021. It was founded in 1997 and has now gone on to become one of the fastest growing airlines in the world. It’s first class suite has a sliding door feature that offers you privacy in the sky. With designer pajamas, an a la carte menu on demand and an lcd screen there is plenty to look forward to.

Singapore Airlines

This flagship airlines offers a wide range of curated amenities. First class passengers enjoy double room suites with a separate bed and chair and flat screen televisions.

Etihad Airways

As many have seen, flying Etihad is a five star experience from start to finish. At the Abu Dhabi international airport, the Etihad First Lounge comes with a fitness room and feature bar.

The flight also has a wine selection and a turndown service that allows you to sleep in luxury.

The airline also has interesting upgrade options like the Economy Neighbor-Free options where fliers can bid for an extra three seats.

More Luxurious Airlines

Emirates

When traveling on Emirates floor to ceiling privacy doors shield you from noise and gives you a good night’s sleep. The A380 and Boeing 777 Private Suites have a fully flat bed and noise-cancelling Bowers & Wilkins E1 headphones which are specifically designed for the airline. In addition there is an exclusive skincare set from the Byredo series and access to the A380 Shower Spa.

Emirates also won the World Best Inflight Entertainment awards in 2021. The airline has more than 4,500 channels on its ice system. It is one of the top companies among the luxurious airlines.

Virgin Atlantic

With a slogan like Depart the Everyday, Virgin Atlantic offers comfort from the typical flight experience with a fully flat bed and a glass of champagne at the Virgin Atlantic Upper Class.

The Loft onboard lounge offers an onboard workspace where you can unpack your portable laptop and get to work.

Japan Airlines

First established in 1951, it remains one of the most elite air carriers in the world. Whatever your preference the inflight menu will make any foodie go nuts with excitement.

Air New Zealand

The priority baggage and premium check in option in the Business Premier class offers a worry free flight experience. The economy class also offers the first of its kind Skycouch option which enables passengers to bid for the opportunity to transform their seat into a couch.

Swiss International Air Lines

Adorned with a minimalist style of Swiss craftsmanship, the first class cabin provides refinement and a sanctuary. It also has a gourmet menu and complimentary designer pajamas.

All Nippon Airways

The 5-star airline provides flights to more than 50 domestic and 25 international destinations. The airline menu has delicious International flavors like the duck prosciutto and Daichi ramen. The airline also has the widest first class seats in the world measuring 38 inches wide. Called The Suite, it has a self-contained shell seat with a 43 inch 4K TV monitor.

Cathay Pacific

Founded in 1946, Cathay Pacific was voted the best airline in the world four times at the World Airline Awards. The airlines, “The Wing” features a five temperature control cabana that is just the perfect solution for your airport anxiety. The beds in first class have 600 thread count bed linen with mouth watering charcuterie boards. Last but not least, Cathay Pacific remains one of the top among the luxurious airlines.

