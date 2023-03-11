6 ways to get a man to spend money on you

Most men ‘weaponize’ their money to obtain the women they want. If money is their ‘weapon,’ women have the cunning to “reign” in their hearts.

Here are 6 ideas on how to get a man to spend money on you and how to get a man to spoil you:

Solve the “morning problem”

Almost all men have a hard-on early in the morning. So, if your partner constantly has this predicament, help him feel “relieved.” Make love to him even when you’re sleepy or not in the mood, and find ways to resolve the issue. If you do this, he will be at your beck and call, and he’ll do anything you want which includes spending lavishly on you. Remember, the stomach is no longer the best way to a man’s heart. Today, the best way to a man’s heart is by making him cum till kingdom come.

Money Makes A Bundle of Joy

Aside from showering him with attention, be stylish and self-assured. Make yourself well-informed about current events. Become a good cook and prepare his favorite dishes. Flirt without being slutty. Initiate fervent lovemaking and surprise him by doing it in unexpected places (inside the car in the middle of traffic or in the comfort room of a busy train station). When you’ve become the ‘ultimate package,’ your man will kill for you and die for you. He’ll spend all his hard-earned money on you like there’s no tomorrow.

Enjoyable surprises

When was the last time you gave him a surprise gift? Amaze him with a cute non-material

- Advertisement -

gift even when it’s not his birthday — wake him up with a breakfast-on-bed treat, then a gratifying fellatio. Your man will remember that forever.

Loyalty

No man would spend his hard-earned money on someone unfaithful or disloyal. Show him that all men will pale beside him. Make him feel that in all circumstances, you will be on his side no matter what. Show him that while you’re not a biased person, you’re ready to be with him when the going gets rough. When he sees that he can count on you at all times, he knows it won’t be a waste to place “all his eggs in one basket” which is YOU.

Frankness

The old maxim saying ‘honesty is the best policy’ never gets outdated. So be frank with what you need, when you need it, or why you need it. When a guy sees that you’re truthful, he’ll lower his defenses whenever he’s with you. That isn’t because he’s stupid, it’s just that he knows he’s safe with you.

An ‘angel’

While your man will always show that he is capable, in reality, there are lots of things he cannot do that you can do with finesse. If he’s having difficulty accomplishing something, assist him. If there’s something he needs but doesn’t have the time to procure, volunteer to find it or buy it for him. He’ll love you for it. When your man sees you as that kind of person, he will conclude that you are someone worth spending all his money on.

Gold-digging?

Wanting your man to spend money on you doesn’t make you a gold digger. Gold-digging is asking someone to spend on you without doing anything in return. It is like bleeding someone dry. It is getting money with the intention to drop the other person like a hot potato when the coffers go empty.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

NOTE: The picture is from Pexels

Related Posts