Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny pack on the PDA after sushi date

On Tuesday night, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny confirmed their relationship after showing some PDA following a group dinner at a sushi eatery.

Jenner, 27 and Bad Bunny, 28 were photographed embracing and kissing. It was the first time the rumoured couple showed affection in public. Kylie Jenner, the sister of Kendall was also at the restaurant.

Gossip blog DeuxMoi was the first to report about the duo since they were spotted making out at a club in Los Angeles in mid-February.

Rumours about the couple started last month when they were seen having dinner at Wally’s in Beverly Hills. Page Six obtained photos showing Jenner in brown leather crop top with matching pants while Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, opted for beige trousers and a brown button-down shirt.

Kendall Jenner Dating Devin Booker

Jenner dated Devin Booker for close to two years before this. They briefly broke up in June 2022 before reconciling two months later.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together,” an insider told Us Weekly in August 2022. “They spent some time apart but are back to a good place and are really happy with each other.”

The outlet reported three months later that Booker and Jenner then split for good. “Things are amicable after the breakup,” a source said at the time, adding that the duo had split one month prior. “There’s no bad blood between them.”

Booker unfollowed Jenner on Instagram after she was spotted with Bad Bunny in February. Jenner spoke about keeping relationships private in a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she told Vogue Australia in May 2019, referring to older siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

NOTE: Kendal Jenner’s photo is from IG Instagram/Kendall Jenner

