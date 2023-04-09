Michael Jordan’s $15 million mansion burglarised

An 18-year-old Illinois man has been arrested for burglarizing into the suburban Chicago that belongs to basketballer Michael Jordan. The said mansion has been on sale for more than a decade.

On Tuesday afternoon, Raiden K. Hagedorn of Mundelein, Ill. was arrested after allegedly breaking into Jordan’s Highland Park estate, according to the Lake McHenry Scanner.

Jordan was not present at the time of the incident

The burglar was charged with two counts of criminal damage to property and one count of criminal trespass to occupied residence, all misdemeanours.

After being transported to the Highland Park Police Department, Hagedorn was released on a recognizance bond.

- Advertisement -

He is scheduled to appear in court on Apr. 20.

Jordan, 60 was not at home during the incident and it is believed that the former Chicago Bulls star has not lived at the mansion since 2012.

The expansive property boasts nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, as well as an indoor basketball court, an infinity pool, a tennis court and a cigar room.

The Touch of Jordan

The drive is also closed off by iron gates emblazoned with Jordan’s number 23.

The house was first put up for sale for $29 million back in 2012 but the star was unable to find a buyer and the price has since but has been dropped to $14,855,000.

- Advertisement -

Jordan is believed to live primarily in Florida but has several homes across the US. He previously lived at the Highland Park home with his ex-wife Juanita Jordan and they raised their three children there before divorcing in 2006.

There has been some increased interest in the home, Katherine Malkin of Compass told The Chicago Tribune in 2022.

“I’m not sure if it’s because of the TV programs that they did (the 2020 “The Last Dance” documentary miniseries on Netflix) or if it’s because people have an interest in looking at it a little bit differently, but suddenly there does appear to be a bit of interest in it,” she said.

She added that privacy concerns prevent there from being an open house, and despite having to be inside the house to “really appreciate it,” not all potential buyers qualify financially to get in the door.

Expansive and spacious

“NBA Superstar Michael Jordan’s seven-acre estate is as legendary as His Airness himself,” the real estate listing reads.

- Advertisement -

“The 56,000 square foot property — equipped with every conceivable luxury amenity — is a physical monument to his tireless dedication and hard work.”

Read More News

Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts