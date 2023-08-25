Unveiling 1918 Bar: Where Timeless Heritage Meets Contemporary Elegance

A new era of culinary and historical celebration unfolds at The Alkaff Mansion with the debut of 1918 Bar. Nestled within the iconic mansion’s embrace, this new drinking destination pays homage to Singapore’s illustrious spice trade history while offering an exquisite blend of flavours and experiences.

Standing as a testament to Singapore’s rich heritage, The Alkaff Mansion’s roots stretch back to its construction in 1918 by Syed Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Alkaff. This legacy traces the Alkaff family’s journey from Yemen to Singapore in 1852 and their pivotal role in the spice trade. Now, The Alkaff Mansion presents 1918 Bar, a contemporary space that encapsulates the essence of the mansion’s origin year.

Stepping into 1918 Bar is like embarking on a time-traveling gastronomic journey. The bar’s menu boasts a captivating assortment of Asian spices harmoniously combined with European influences. The carefully curated beverage selection showcases both classic and locally-inspired cocktails, each named after significant events related to the mansion’s history. Reflecting the Alkaff family’s legacy, the culinary offerings meld local favorites with global twists, creating a symphony of flavours that bridge the past and the present.

The Bar

Delight in the artistry of mixology with the Signature Cocktails. Fortune Arises ($20++) pays tribute to the 1850s, blending Sauza Silver Tequila, Alkaff Blend Espresso, Kahlua, Agave Cinnamon, and Chocolate Bitters in an enchanting concoction. The Garden Glitz ($20++), an ode to the 1920s, melds Sipsmith Gin, Apple, Calamansi, Sour Plum, and Soda into a refreshing sip. Mizumi ($20++), inspired by the 1930s Alkaff Gardens, captures the beauty of Japanese landscapes with Suntory Haku Vodka, Midori Melon Liqueur, Miso, and Lime. Travel to the 1990s with the Klapataart ($20++), an earthy masterpiece boasting Courvoisier VSOP, Gramona Vie De Glass, Honey, Lemon, and Almond.

Elevate your senses further with the Classic Cocktails (from $18++). Immerse yourself in the sophistication of the 1920s Gimlet, a fusion of Sipsmith Gin, Benedictine DOM, Lime, and Lemongrass. The 1940s Matcharita reimagines tradition with Sauza Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, Cherry Brandy, Matcha, and Yuzu. Crafted from Pierre Jean Merlot, Bacardi White Rum, Crème De Cassis, Orange, and Berry Mix, the 1960s Sangria embodies celebration, while the 1980s Cosmopolitan rekindles vibrancy with Suntory Haku Vodka, Triple Sec, Cranberry, Lime, Cardamom, and Mint. Classic favorites like the Singapore Sling, Negroni, Old Fashioned, and Mojito are a testament to the art of mixology.

The allure of 1918 Bar transcends its liquid offerings, extending to a culinary haven that merges local traditions with international influences. Dishes like the Iberico “Kong Ba Bao” ($16++) and the Bak Kwa Pizza ($30++) encapsulate the fusion of East and West. Beyond gastronomy, the bar resonates with echoes of history, hosting events reminiscent of the mansion’s legacy. Live bands serenade patrons, regional bar takeovers add a cultural twist, and themed parties like Retro Nights revive the vibrancy of past eras. A Perennial Drive event in partnership with the Classic Car Club celebrates vintage automobiles, seamlessly blending heritage with modernity.

1918 Bar beckons not only with flavours that transcend time but also with an ambiance that harmonises classic elegance with contemporary allure. As you step into this space, you’re transported through history’s corridors, relishing the past and savouring the present in each delightful sip and bite.

For more information, visit www.1918bar.sg

