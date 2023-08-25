Conservatives mad at hypocritical liberals poking fun at Keanu Reeves’ weight gain but support plus size women at the same time 

There are double standards when it comes to the radicalized woke individual. To them, it is alright if a woman is plus size, but if a man gains weight, it is vehemently wrong and he needs to lose weight. Furthermore, conservatives are showering Keanu Reeves with love despite his weight gain.

According to Bright Side, the 58-year-old actor maintains his physical fitness, yet when his images appear on social media, certain individuals are expressing negative opinions. Following that, he got the label “flabby and weak.” This is along with others advising him to visit the gym and get a haircut.

In addition to this, some comments were even more critical, stating that he had become “chubby” or suggesting that he looks better with his shirt on. Amidst these critiques, it’s a common experience for celebrities to encounter remarks about their looks. However, it comes down to personal preferences and subjective viewpoints.

Plus sized women are praised, but Keanu Reeves is told to lose weight

Lizzo fat-shamed and abused her backup dancers. Defending her is so 2022. — Glenda (@Glendaragnarson) August 24, 2023

Others are stating that singers like Lizzo are receiving praises for her size, yet at the same time allegedly mock other women for gaining weight. Following that, it appears that X users are no longer tolerating this. Conservatives are questioning these plus size celebrities who are rude and nasty to others.

Despite this, there are some users who are tagging lizzo in a controversial opinion. In today’s world, many would say that the old Disney princesses are unrealistic. However, they were actually based on real people. The meme adds that if you feel they are unrealistic, it just means that you’re “fat.”

X users add that this is what the woke mob does best. They tend to close one eye on an issue, but raise several eyebrows on another. This is regardless if these issues have similar implications or are both bad.

Users are done with the double standards that are getting placed on those who are deemed “entitled” by the woke mob. Unfortunately, this is what we have to brace with as they tend to be the loudest and can get upset pretty easily.

