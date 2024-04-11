Eclipse: Meyer posited that globalists seek to infuse the new year with negative energy

“They want to inject the seed of every new year with negative energy because that’s what they harvest.”
Conspiracy theorists always see more than just a celestial ballet in the making. Some are spinning yarns about biblical prophecies, suggesting that the eclipse could herald cataclysmic events straight out of scripture. Others are pointing fingers at President Biden, claiming that this cosmic dance is merely a curtain-raiser for a nefarious “New World Order” plot.
Popular theories
One popular theory making the rounds suggests that the eclipse’s path ominously intersects with seven U.S. cities named Nineveh—echoing the biblical tale of a city in Iraq branded as “evil” in ancient texts.
TikTok luminary BigNik waded into the fray, invoking the Book of Jonah and warning that America’s moral compass might be steering it toward troubled waters. But hold your horses: turns out, only two Ninevehs find themselves squarely under the eclipse’s shadow, while others catch nothing more than a fleeting glimpse of partial darkness.
Yet, amidst the cacophony of fear-mongering, a voice of reason emerges. While some counties have indeed issued cautionary alerts ahead of the eclipse, citing potential traffic snarls and communication glitches, authorities assure us it’s all just precautionary measures to keep folks safe during the cosmic spectacle.
