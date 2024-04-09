Musk’s used toddler burner account to ask “Do you like Japanese girls?”

Billionaire Elon Musk recently dropped a bombshell: he had been operating a burner account on the X social media platform, where he appeared to be role-playing as his toddler son.

Musk used the @ErmnMusk account while roleplaying as a toddler. He attempted to downplay the significance of the account, dismissing it as merely a tool for testing purposes. However, critics say past interactions on the platform reveal otherwise.

In 2022, Musk used the account to engage with Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy and a prominent Bitcoin advocate, as well as Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

Among the exchanges, Musk’s messages to Saylor included eyebrow-raising inquiries like, “Do you like Japanese girls?” while to Chesky, he expressed longing for the nightclub scene, lamenting, “I wish I was old enough to go to nightclubs. They sound so fun.”

Elon Musk’s toddler account

The revelation came to light during Musk’s testimony on March 27, where he is being sued for allegedly falsely implicating a 22-year-old Jewish man in a neo-Nazi brawl in Oregon. The plaintiff, Ben Brody, was not even present in the state at the time of the incident.

The deposition transcript confirmed what many internet sleuths had long suspected – that an account on the platform, with the handle @ErmnMusk, was indeed controlled by Musk himself.

Though Musk referred to the account as a “test account” during the deposition, he admitted its ownership when pressed by attorney Mark Bankston, representing Brody.

Further cementing the connection between Musk and the account, a post from April 2023 stated, “I will finally turn 3 on May 4th!” – a nod to Musk and Grimes’ son, X Æ A-12, who was indeed born on May 4, 2020.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

