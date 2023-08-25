Potential FBI setup suspected around Trump controversial rally

A rally is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. ET outside the Fulton County Jail in Georgia has taken the spotlight, igniting fears of an alleged FBI setup.

The rally, organized by far-right activist Laura Loomer, coincides with the day former President Donald Trump has reportedly stated his intention to surrender.

As anticipation heightens, concerns of a potential trap orchestrated by undercover law enforcement officials and Antifa activists have captured the attention of conservative users on platforms like Truth Social and X (formerly known as Twitter).

A planted rally?

Conservative voices have resonated with skepticism, voicing their worries that the upcoming event might be exploited as a ploy to apprehend Trump supporters en masse.

On social media, individuals have sounded the alarm, urging caution and vigilance against what they perceive as a possible “setup” reminiscent of the January 6th Capitol incident.

- Advertisement -

“Ultra Maga,” a social media user, cautioned, “Watch out for the FBI and Antifa/BLM to stir up a riot.”

Netizens’ comments about rally

Another commenter drew parallels with the January 6th events, stating, “Be careful, it could be a setup just like the J6.”

The sentiment was echoed by yet another user who warned, “Watch out for FBI plants.”

The backdrop of this event is further complicated by recent revelations about FBI employees involved in the January 6th Capitol attack. The fact that approximately 1,100 defendants have been charged in relation to the attack speaks to the extent of the investigation’s scope.

Intriguingly, among those charged is a former FBI supervisory special agent, Jared Wise, alleged to have incited violence during the attack.

- Advertisement -

Brett Gloss, another FBI employee, faced consequences as well for his presence at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th breach.

Read More News

Credit Card Debt Surge: Generation Z leads spike while Gen X carries highest balances

The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts