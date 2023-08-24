Significant number of women want women only spaces, no non-binary or non-men allowed 

The ever so controversial topic about who should be able to use female only spaces is ironically, one of the most important debates in 2023. Furthermore, it appears that a significant number of women are against biological men using their restrooms or changing rooms.

Your poll isn't broken down enough, it's too broad

Toilets I don't care, I have used unisex and guys toilets before and will do again if needed

Change rooms unisex wouldn't worry me if there were seperate cubicles with doors and I definitely wouldn't change in the open in mens — Yeh🏴‍☠️Nah (@ToMyPirateShip) August 13, 2023

A recent Twitter poll shows over 8,000 women are against having their spaces receiving an invasion from the woke crowd. However, there are some women discussing that they are fine with sharing their bathrooms, but not changing rooms. This could also have a different impact on where the fine lines should be placed.

It appears that conservatives are upset seeing biological women getting beaten up for not wanting transgender individuals to use the female bathroom. There are certain instances where this is happening in schools. According to the New York Post, a lawsuit has been filed against an Oklahoma school district by Theresa Gooden, the parent of a 15-year-old girl.

Following that, The suit claims that the student was subjected to a severe beating by a 17-year-old transgender student in a school bathroom. The incident took place at Edmond Memorial High School on October 26, 2022. The lawsuit asserts that the district fails to enforce a state law restricting restroom access for transgender individuals, resulting in the incident.

Women want women only spaces, no non-men allowed

People should also understand that for many transvestites, putting on women’s clothes and using women’s spaces is a sexual fetish. Why should women tolerate it? — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) August 22, 2023

There are some trans individuals speaking up about the matter. Furthermore, they claim that these spaces also protect them from men who will attack them for who they are. This can be true for a portion of the transgender community as there are several cases of this happening.

Generally, for trans people who are genuine, it would be a safer option for them. However, recent incidents have shown that some men are taking advantage of this situation. X users state that this sadly is getting blown out of proportion due to some men who have peculiar fetishes. Apparently, these men have sexual attraction to women yet they would want to dress as one.

Exactly — dave (@dave85955371) August 23, 2023

Conservative women are standing their ground for certain spaces to be biological females only. Currently, they are stating that this is for their own safety. Regardless, there needs to be a solution that can please both parties. Some suggest that there should be a third, gender neutral bathroom.

