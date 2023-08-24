Biden heckled in Hawaii as he checks out disaster zone

President Joe Biden was condemned and heckled by angry Hawaiians when he visited the island state to see how much damage was caused by the deadly wildfires that hit Maui island some time back.

Angry locals gave him the middle finger when he landed in Lahaina, Hawaii with First Lady, Jill Biden. Residents of the island were angry about his lacksadical response to the disaster that killed 114 people and had 1,000 more missing.

Footage was captured on camera of survivors and residents holding up banners that said things like, “Thanks for nothing” and “F**k you”.

Locals were also seen giving Biden the thumbs down while holding up signs asking for relief for Lahaina which was the hardest hit area.

Biden was slow to respond

Biden had taken too long to respond when the wildfires first broke out on August 8 and even had the gall to go on vacation after. It looks like he is trying to salvage the situation by giving speeches and offering millions in federal aid though late in the game.

Meanwhile Maui County Mayor Richard Biden posted on Instagram and Facebook that aside from the 114 people who are confirmed dead from the wildfires, there are still 850 people who are unaccounted for.

The wildfires that hit Maui have been the deadliest in US history. Some 85% of the disaster area has been searched with “no new positive identifications of the deceased”.

Ellie Erickson who lives in central Maui said she could not find a friend who was lost and lived alone but eventually managed to. Because of her experience she started a Google spreadsheet and invited people to add their names of those who had been found and those that remain unaccounted for.

The names grew and volunteers helped out with one of them created a Google form that people could fill out to have their loved one’s information automatically posted to the sheet. The form is located on the team’s Facebook page.

