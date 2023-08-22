California library kicks out women who misgender trans sports individuals as men 

Conservatives are getting angry at a Californian library that was kicking out women who were misgendering people. Apparently, they were misgendering transgender individuals in women’s sports as men. However, one of the staff states that the state law is protecting the gender identity of individuals.

According to the Washington Examiner, a recent incident in Davis, California involves the expulsion of former college athlete Sophia Lorey. In addition to this, she was apparently using incorrect gender terminology while discussing the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports.

Furthermore, Lorey, an ex-athlete now speaker, expresses her concerns about the dreams and aspirations of young girls in a world where men are able to compete in women’s sports. The librarian intervenes, warning her that her comments would lead to her ejection from the venue.

It's the whole point – they can prevent the discussion entirely. That is their only game plan, because every person with common sense knows its not fair to women and girls to allow males to compete on their teams. — Shellac (@Tachardiella) August 21, 2023

Conservatives state that this is the agenda of woke individuals. They want to prevent women from discussing issues that are affecting them. Following that, X users claim that anyone with common sense will see that this is completely unfair to women and girls who are dreaming to compete in sports.

I've had run ins with a department of Library and Information Sciences at a university. They are particularly woke. It stood out to me because I wasn't expecting it. — Shellac (@Tachardiella) August 21, 2023

Furthermore, X users state that the man isn’t a librarian but a woke cult member. It appears that most people are viewing public workers who are woke as they are in a cult. Following that, users state their surprise at the amount of workers in respectable institutions who are now ultra woke.

Intentionally misgendering is a hate speech not free speech. — Abdullah 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@AbdullahS_46) August 21, 2023

Conservatives are stating that free speech is under attack with these misgendering laws. In America, the land of the free, many thought their opinions on several topics are their freedom to discuss about. However, for those living in Democrat states, it seems that they no longer have that right.

Some feel that misgendering another individual is hate speech, but at the same time, it could merely be a confusion. Regardless, women should receive the rights to voice out their concerns and worry.

